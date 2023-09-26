Menu

Calgary police close downtown thoroughfare after vehicle hits pedestrian

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 7:00 pm
Calgary Police Service officers are closing a downtown thoroughfare after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service officers closed a downtown thoroughfare after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a CPS spokesperson, the incident happened at the intersection of Macleod Trail and Fourth Avenue Southeast at around 4:30 p.m.

Several roads are expected to be closed, CPS said in a social media post. This includes the Fourth Avenue flyover, Fifth Avenue and Macleod Trail.

No specific details were given about the pedestrian’s condition but a police spokesperson said they sustained serious injuries. An ambulance was at the scene.

It is unclear if the vehicle stayed at the scene.

