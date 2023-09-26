New pedestrian bridge opens in southwest Edmonton

The city held an opening ceremony for a new bridge for pedestrians in southwest Edmonton Tuesday.
The Smith Crossing Pedestrian Bridge spans Whitemud Creek and provides access to the MacTaggart and Larch sanctuaries, the city said.
“The new structure is a tied arch bridge with a slender, open design that helps it fit within the natural area,” said Sam El Mohtar, director of transportation infrastructure delivery.
The new bridge, costing $6.3 million, replaces one that was built more than 100 years ago, according to the city.
The bridge was named after the Smith family, who were pioneers in the area. It was a vehicle bridge until the 1960s, when it was changed to pedestrian traffic only, the city said.
A part of the old bridge was preserved and is part of an interpretive plaque explaining the Smiths’ contribution to the area.
The city said while the new bridge was built in the same location as the old one – reducing its impact on nature – it is higher from the ground, allowing large animals like moose and deer to walk under it.
