New pedestrian bridge opens in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The city held an opening ceremony for a new bridge for pedestrians in southwest Edmonton Tuesday.

The Smith Crossing Pedestrian Bridge spans Whitemud Creek and provides access to the MacTaggart and Larch sanctuaries, the city said.

“The new structure is a tied arch bridge with a slender, open design that helps it fit within the natural area,” said Sam El Mohtar, director of transportation infrastructure delivery.

View image in full screen The Smith family were pioneers in the Edmonton area, the city said. Global News

The new bridge, costing $6.3 million, replaces one that was built more than 100 years ago, according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The bridge was named after the Smith family, who were pioneers in the area. It was a vehicle bridge until the 1960s, when it was changed to pedestrian traffic only, the city said.

A part of the old bridge was preserved and is part of an interpretive plaque explaining the Smiths’ contribution to the area.

View image in full screen Part of the original Smith Crossing Bridge was preserved and is now part of a commemorative plaque. Global News

The city said while the new bridge was built in the same location as the old one – reducing its impact on nature – it is higher from the ground, allowing large animals like moose and deer to walk under it.