Canada

New pedestrian bridge opens in southwest Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 26, 2023 6:21 pm
The Smith Crossing Pedestrian Bridge opened in southwest Edmonton this month. View image in full screen
The Smith Crossing Pedestrian Bridge opened in southwest Edmonton this month. Global News
The city held an opening ceremony for a new bridge for pedestrians in southwest Edmonton Tuesday.

The Smith Crossing Pedestrian Bridge spans Whitemud Creek and provides access to the MacTaggart and Larch sanctuaries, the city said.

“The new structure is a tied arch bridge with a slender, open design that helps it fit within the natural area,” said Sam El Mohtar, director of transportation infrastructure delivery.

The Smith family were pioneers in the Edmonton area, the city said. View image in full screen
The Smith family were pioneers in the Edmonton area, the city said. Global News

The new bridge, costing $6.3 million, replaces one that was built more than 100 years ago, according to the city.

The bridge was named after the Smith family, who were pioneers in the area. It was a vehicle bridge until the 1960s, when it was changed to pedestrian traffic only, the city said.

A part of the old bridge was preserved and is part of an interpretive plaque explaining the Smiths’ contribution to the area.

Part of the original Smith Crossing Bridge was preserved and is now part of a commemorative plaque. View image in full screen
Part of the original Smith Crossing Bridge was preserved and is now part of a commemorative plaque. Global News

The city said while the new bridge was built in the same location as the old one – reducing its impact on nature – it is higher from the ground, allowing large animals like moose and deer to walk under it.

City of EdmontonNatureEdmonton River ValleyEdmonton pedestrian bridgeWhitemud CreekEdmonton natureedmonton active transportationSmith Crossing Pedestrian Bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

