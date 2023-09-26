Victorian-era shoes worn during dance with Prince of Wales returns to Cobourg, Ont.

A pair of Victorian-era shoes worn by a woman during a dance with the Prince of Wales in Cobourg, Ont., over 160 years ago have returned to the town permanently.

On Tuesday, Tom and Eileen Jones of B.C. donated the shoes, which were worn by their ancestor Marguerite Pentland during a dance with then-18-year-old Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, during the opening ball of Victoria Hall in Cobourg in 1860.

The prince’s visit was part of a goodwill mission to Canada and the United States by Queen Victoria. It’s considered the first Royal Tour by the British Monarchy.

The family heirloom was presented to the Northumberland County Archives and Museum (NCAM) with the Town of Cobourg, Northumberland County and Victoria Hall representatives in attendance. Victoria Hall was named a national historic site in 1959.

“My grandparents were collectors and preserved a lot of memorabilia throughout their lives,” Tom stated. “My grandmother had been the keeper of these shoes for many years. We reached out to the museum because it was important for our family to ensure the shoes were in an environment where more people could enjoy them and help preserve the artefact and the story behind them.”

View image in full screen Taking part in the donation were, from left, Katie Kennedy, NCAM curator; Eileen and Tom James and Northumberland County warden Mandy Martin. Northumberland County

Museum curator Katie Kennedy says they are “humbled” to be the custodians of “these records of human experience.”

“Being able to view, research and showcase historical artefacts allows us to gain a better understanding of our history and opens the door to important conversations about where we come from,” Kennedy said. “By showcasing the many unique stories and experiences that make up Northumberland today, we will be better able to shape the Northumberland of tomorrow.”

County warden Mandy Martin says the donation is a key part of the area’s history and will be highlighted when a new museum facility opens in a larger space at the new Golden Plough Lodge long-term care facility.

The new site promises enhanced infrastructure to support large exhibitions and offer programming and public research.

“These are more than just a pair of shoes; they are a reflection of our history and culture,” Martin said. “This artefact donation provides a glimpse into the future of historical preservation in Northumberland as NCAM prepares to expand their collection with the opening of a new facility, alongside the Golden Plough Lodge Redevelopment Project. I look forward to new discoveries from our past, as NCAM continues to grow in their future space.”

Residents and researchers interested in viewing the shoes are invited to schedule an appointment with the NCAM team. Visit Northumberland.ca/NCAM for more information.