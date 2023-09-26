Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Advocates paint bleak picture of Quebec’s housing crisis

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Housing advocates paint bleak picture of Quebec’s housing crisis'
Housing advocates paint bleak picture of Quebec’s housing crisis
WATCH: Affordable housing advocates say an alarming amount of Quebecers are spending more than 30 per cent of their income on rent. That's just one finding revealed in a new report released by a housing rights group. They say the housing crisis plaguing the province is likely even worse than the data suggests.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Affordable housing advocates say an alarming amount of Quebecers are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on  rent. That’s just one finding revealed in a new report released by housing rights group FRAPRU.

They say paying more than 30 per cent of your salary in rent is a red line that should not be crossed, but one in four tenants are paying a disproportionate amount of their revenue on housing.

“You know, it is having consequences on all the other needs, like getting food, getting medicine,” explained FRAPRU community organizer Catherine Lussier.

Click to play video: 'Quebec housing bill could deepen housing crisis, critics say'
Quebec housing bill could deepen housing crisis, critics say

FRAPRU released its eighth “Dossier Noir,” an analysis of Statistics Canada data.

Story continues below advertisement

They say renters who live alone are hard hit. Three out of four spend between 30 and 80 per cent of their earnings on rent.

Women, single parents, young people under 25 and seniors over 65 are among those suffering most from the housing crisis.

FRAPRU says 173,000 Quebecers have a core housing need.

More on Politics

What’s worse is that the report is based on 2020 data, when many were getting COVID-related financial assistance.

“These benefits were there just for a moment and they’re not applied anymore,” said Lussier.

The director of 03: On Our Own, which provides subsidized apartments to young parents and their children in NDG on a transitional basis, says it’s getting harder and harder for people to leave the program.  They’re having a lot of trouble finding affordable apartments.

“We’re seeing more and more people who are choosing to move back in with a family member or who are going to 50 apartment visits just to try to find something affordable, or who are taking something that is really much more than they are able to afford,” said Amanda Murphy.

FRAPRU  says  money being pledged to affordable housing by the government is too often being used to support private construction projects instead of social housing.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s not really money that has gone to support the tenants that are at low income or modest income,” she said.

FRAPRU said is it holding a protest in Ottawa on October 5th to remind the federal  government to honour its promises to attack the affordable housing crisis.

Click to play video: 'Montreal developers opting to pay penalties over building affordable housing'
Montreal developers opting to pay penalties over building affordable housing
Related News
Affordable HousingMontreal ApartmentsfrapruQuebec affordable housing03: On Our Ownquebec rental pricessocial housing quebec
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices