Health

Quebec nurses union says job postings requiring bilingualism are discriminatory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 3:41 pm
In this file photo, a nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient. A nurses union in Quebec's Gaspésie region says the local health care network is discriminating against francophone personnel with bilingualism requirements in several job postings.Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
In this file photo, a nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient. A nurses union in Quebec's Gaspésie region says the local health care network is discriminating against francophone personnel with bilingualism requirements in several job postings.Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. David Goldman/AP Photo
A nurses union on Quebec’s Gaspe Peninsula says job postings by the local health-care network discriminate against francophone people because they require that applicants speak English.

Union president Pier-Luc Bujold says the postings are disconnected from reality and amount to a kind of discrimination that belongs in a previous century.

He says the requirement disqualifies the majority of would-be applicants in the region.

The union says the decision to limit jobs to bilingual applicants is especially inappropriate given staff shortages and recruitment challenges in the health network.

The union is calling on the Quebec Health Department to intervene.

The Gaspé Peninsula health network, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Gaspésie, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

