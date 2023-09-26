Portage la Prairie cops arrest armed teens in multiple incidents Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Portage la Prairie, Man., have arrested teens accused of carrying weapons and making threats at a local high school.

A school liaison officer spotted the two suspects Monday morning in a back alley near Portage Collegiate Institute, police said, and although they tried to run away, they were arrested by Portage RCMP.

A search of the youths, 14 and 15, turned up a total of four machetes, two pocket knives, and a loaded BB gun.

Both are facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer. The older teen was also charged with using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

The duo were released on conditions, including staying away from the school.

Local RCMP were involved in another weapons incident involving young people later that day, when a fight involving a group of teens was broken up around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 14-year-old from Long Plain First Nation was arrested and found to be in possession of an airsoft revolver and a can of bear spray. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 16-year-old who had been cautioned by the school liaison officer earlier in the afternoon was also involved in the incident, police said, and he was charged with breach of peace.

Both were released on conditions not to attend the high school.