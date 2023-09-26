Menu

Entertainment

Jazz Winnipeg launching musical, educational jazz history series

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 3:17 pm
Daniel Hollenberg of Impressions Jazz Group. View image in full screen
Daniel Hollenberg of Impressions Jazz Group. jazzwinnipeg.com
Want to deepen your knowledge of jazz music and its history?

Jazz Winnipeg announced Tuesday that it’ll be offering a series of educational, musical ‘How to Listen to Jazz’ sessions beginning this fall.

The two-hour-long themed programs, which will include live performances by local artists and educational and historical context for the music they’re playing, will take place at the Fort Garry Hotel.

“We often hear the question: What is jazz? This is an amazing opportunity for Winnipeg music fans to expand their understanding and take in jazz concerts with a different focus, connecting contemporary musicians and their work to the roots and history of the art form,” the organization’s executive director, Angela Heck, said in a release.

“This series is perfect for audiences to both experience great music and to get a fun and accessible history of jazz, ideal for new fans and longtime devotees alike.”

The series covers a wide range of jazz subgenres and popular movements, including boogie-woogie, ragtime, swing and big band, bebop, free jazz, fusion and contemporary jazz.

Participating artists include The Spectacles, Karly Epp and Karl Kohut, Jon Gordon, Impressions Jazz Group and Carter Graham.

More information about the series and performers is available on the Jazz Winnipeg website.

