Saskatchewan receives a ‘D’ in national poverty report card

Food Banks Canada released a national Poverty Report Card in which Saskatchewan was given a ‘D’ grade when it comes to food insecurity and legislative progress.

In a release, the national organization is calling on “much-needed action from all levels of government.”

RFB calls upon governments to 'put politics aside and step up' against food insecurity

“Food Banks Canada has developed an objective way to compare the progress of every government over time, focusing on providing governments with tangible ways to improve and prioritize poverty reduction efforts,” stated Phil Ozga, Food Banks Canada chief network and government relations officer.

“Poverty in Canada cannot be resolved by focusing on one provincial government or just the federal government. We need a collective effort from every level of government in Canada, and this report allows us to see that while every government has a long way to go, some are doing more than others.”

John Bailey, the Regina Food Bank CEO, says he views this as an opportunity to provide an invitation to all levels of government to talk with non-profits across the province on how they can be part of a solution.

“It is that sort of cost-of-living piece where folks are gainfully employed and sometimes to income houses that are just not able to make ends meet to put food on the table,” said Bailey.

“Our table is stacked with folks in our community. Who’s not there right now is the government, and we’d love for them to be there. But right now, we are neighbours feeding neighours.”

The executive director at REACH, a Regina non-profit organization that works to increase food security, said he isn’t surprised to see the results of Saskatchewan’s report card.

“Seeing specifically the changes to the social assistance program in the province (which is) a significant effect,” he said. “What was really surprising to me was how far behind Saskatchewan is falling from the national average.”

The Saskatchewan Report Card looks into different sections such as experience of poverty, poverty measures, material deprivation and legislative process.