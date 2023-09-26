Kingston firefighters say carelessness to blame for Springfield Drive fire

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Fire and Rescue says a house fire on Springfield Drive with two people asleep inside was the result of carelessness.

On Monday firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a housefire in the 1000 block of Springfield Drive just past 10 p.m.

Crews observed heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the semi-detached home.

Firefighters forced entry into the front of the home to wake two occupants who were sleeping. They helped the occupants escape safely with their dog.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but officials estimate the damage to be around $100,000.

Kingston fire says the fire originated on a rear deck of the home, spread up the siding and extended into the attic and roof.

They say the cause of the fire is due to careless disposal of smoking materials.