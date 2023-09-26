Menu

Canada

No injuries in Red Sucker Lake plane crash, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 12:34 pm
Manitoba RCMP rescued the pilot of this crashed plane Sunday afternoon.
Manitoba RCMP rescued the pilot of this crashed plane Sunday afternoon. Manitoba RCMP
The pilot of a crashed float plane Sunday afternoon wasn’t hurt, but needed to be rescued via helicopter by Manitoba RCMP.

Police said they were called around 1 p.m. to a scene near Red Sucker Lake after another plane flying overhead noticed the crash site and called RCMP.

Manitoba RCMP travelled to the scene of this plane crash by helicopter Sunday.
Manitoba RCMP travelled to the scene of this plane crash by helicopter Sunday. Manitoba RCMP

Officers, along with a pilot from Customs Helicopters Limited, flew to the area and found the plane, but due to boggy conditions, couldn’t land. The helicopter hovered just above the ground for the officers to bring the 64-year-old man, who was the only occupant of the plane, to safety.

RCMP have notified the Transportation Safety Board of Canada about the incident.

Pilot walks away unhurt after plane crash in Selkirk: Manitoba RCMP
