Peterborough Agricultural Society to relinquish Morrow Park to city and relocate

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Agricultural Society says its long history with Morrow Park is coming to an end after the City of Peterborough invoked a buyout clause.

On Tuesday morning the society announced “with mixed emotions” that Peterborough city council has given notice that it has invoked a buyout clause within the Morrow Park Agreement, asking the society to move from its long-term home.

“This is so they can proceed to develop this historical area,” the society stated. “As the directors of the society, we wish the city and its citizens best of luck with the development of their said lands. We also wish to express our extreme gratitude to the many volunteers and families who have faithfully put countless hours of time and effort into this major annual event over the past 180 years.”

In a comment to Global News Peterborough, the City of Peterborough confirmed city council activated the termination clause in a 2017 licence agreement signed by both parties.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Agricultural Society with its Exhibition, which showcased agricultural achievements and entertainment, is a valued contributor to the life of the City,” the statement reads. “The City wishes the Agricultural Society success as it continues to fulfil its important role of agricultural awareness and education.”

The use of Morrow Park on Lansdowne Street West has long been a contentious issue between the society and the city.

The 27-acre property was first donated to the city in 1939 by the Morrow family on the condition that it always be used as the location for the Peterborough Exhibition hosted by the society. That trust was reaffirmed in the Peterborough Act signed in 1984.

However, the city has sought to further develop the land. A tentative agreement was reached in 2015 with a number of conditions including no more motorized sports at the park starting in 2017, a popular attraction for the exhibition. The city also agreed to pay off some of the society’s debts but the agricultural society could still host its annual exhibition.

In 2017, a seven-year, renewable agreement was reached which included the buyout clause. The city would provide the society with $525,000 over the seven-year period.

The 2017 agreement noted if a major sport/entertainment facility were to be built on the site, then it would require 60 per cent of the park. The remaining 40 per cent at the west end would still be used for green space for the society and exhibition.

Story continues below advertisement

That came to fruition when in 2021 city council in 2021 approved a new twin-pad arena at Morrow Park following a consultant’s report that recommended the parkland for the project.

Related News Future of Peterborough Exhibition uncertain as land dispute with city continues

Construction continues on the $62-million arena with an expected opening in September 2024.

The Peterborough Exhibition, a four-day agricultural fair, was held at Morrow Park from 1845 until 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the exhibition’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021 as events shifted online. The 2022 event was cancelled due to the ongoing dispute with the city over land use, claiming the arena project was using land earmarked for equestrian events, a midway and livestock exhibits.

The 2023 Exhibition was a homecraft event at Lang Pioneer Village in nearby Keene due to the arena construction project.

“It is our intent at this time to go forward as the Peterborough Agricultural Society and to look for a new home and start a new beginning,” the society stated.

“Our hopes are to form strong partnerships within the County of Peterborough and continue to promote agricultural education to the general public. Rest assured we are still here. We have a strong board of directors who are dedicated to the task of rebuilding this once strong institution.”

The board said it has decided to sell assets that are no longer needed. An online auction is currently underway.

Story continues below advertisement

more to come