Public input sought on Morrow Park as proposed site for arena and aquatics complex in Peterborough

The City of Peterborough is gathering community input on the potential selection of Morrow Park as a future location for a new arena and aquatics complex.

In November 2020, city council approved the park as the location of a new facility. The city said Wednesday that work is currently underway to develop a “high-level conceptual design” and budget costs associated with pursuing Morrow Park as the potential site. The city has selected Perkins + Will Architect to do the design work and site review associated with the site.

The city is now asking the community and interested stakeholders and user groups to provide input on the proposed location and how the facility would integrate into the site. The park is located adjacent to the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The city is launching a community survey, available online. A paper copy is available by mail by calling 705-742-7777 ext. 2419. The survey closes May 14.

The city’s public engagement website includes additional information such as the project elements approved by council to date, details on the Morrow Park site exploration and timing of the project.

A live interactive virtual public information session will be held on Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. Information on how to participate in the session is available at connectptbo.ca/arenaandaquaticscomplex or by calling 705-742-7777 ext. 2419. The session will be recorded and posted for viewing following the session.

There will also be a meeting with the city’s arenas, parks and recreation advisory committee (APRA).

“We are eager to keep the new arena and aquatics complex project moving forward through the Morrow Park site evaluation,” said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chairperson of the APRA. “This is an exciting project with many benefits for our community and is long overdue.”

This is the most recent phase of the project. Previous phases included consultation with facility user groups on the interior design elements of the facility.

A date has not been set for construction. Recommendations on next steps are expected to go to city council this summer.

Morrow Park is the third location for a new arena in the city after sites selected at Trent University and Fleming College fell through.