Product stolen from south-end jewelry store in Guelph

Guelph police say an undetermined number of products was stolen from a jewelry store at Stone Road Mall.
Police said they responded to an alarm call around 2:45 a.m. on Monday to find the outside window smashed on the side of Scottsdale Drive.
They said a display case in the store was smashed as well.
Police said they caught an image of one man on surveillance video.
He was wearing a red jacket with blue jeans, a red baseball hat and gloves and was carrying a sledgehammer.
