Product stolen from south-end jewelry store in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an undetermined number of products was stolen from a jewelry store at Stone Road Mall.

Police said they responded to an alarm call around 2:45 a.m. on Monday to find the outside window smashed on the side of Scottsdale Drive.

They said a display case in the store was smashed as well.

Police said they caught an image of one man on surveillance video.

He was wearing a red jacket with blue jeans, a red baseball hat and gloves and was carrying a sledgehammer.