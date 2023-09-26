Menu

Crime

Product stolen from south-end jewelry store in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 26, 2023 10:04 am
Guelph police said they responded to Stone Road Mall after a jewelry store break-in on Monday. The display case was reportedly smashed, and an unknown amount of product was stolen. View image in full screen
Guelph police said they responded to Stone Road Mall after a jewelry store break-in on Monday. The display case was reportedly smashed, and an unknown amount of product was stolen. Matt Carty / Global News
Guelph police say an undetermined number of products was stolen from a jewelry store at Stone Road Mall.

Police said they responded to an alarm call around 2:45 a.m. on Monday to find the outside window smashed on the side of Scottsdale Drive.

They said a display case in the store was smashed as well.

Police said they caught an image of one man on surveillance video.

He was wearing a red jacket with blue jeans, a red baseball hat and gloves and was carrying a sledgehammer.

 

Guelph NewsBreak And EnterGuelph PoliceSouth end GuelphJewelry store break-inJewelry store GuelphStone Road Mall break in
