N.S. police and Homeland Security in U.S. show off ‘extraordinary’ cocaine bust

Police in Nova Scotia say they’ve disrupted “one of the more sophisticated drug trafficking networks within Atlantic Canada” and contributed to the largest cocaine bust ever seen in western New York state.

During a news conference Tuesday, officials revealed items seized as part of a 16-month investigation led by Nova Scotia RCMP’s Federal Policing section, dubbed Operation Heinz.

Among the cocaine bricks were cash, silver bars and coins, and other illicit drugs including magic mushrooms.

View image in full screen Nova Scotia RCMP reveal items seized as part of a large drug trafficking investigation in partnership Homeland Security Investigations. American officials believe the investigation led to the largest cocaine bust ever seen in western New York state. Provided/Nova Scotia RCMP

“As a result of this investigation … fewer dangerous drugs will reach the streets of Atlantic Canada,” said Supt. Jason Popik, Federal Policing Criminal Operations Officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP.

According to police, officers identified a criminal group involving 37-year-old Ahmed El Kady from Hamilton, Ont. in spring 2022. RCMP allege the group was importing drugs into Canada from the United States, and was moving imported cocaine throughout Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.

In May, officers conducted a traffic stop near the Cobequid Pass and intercepted 40 kilograms of cocaine en route to Halifax. After conducting several searches in the Halifax area, four people were arrested and face various charges including laundering proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.

At that time, investigators seized four kilograms of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000 in silver bars — as well as six vehicles.

Months later on Aug. 10, RCMP said their investigation led Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Buffalo, NY to arrest El Kady, who was allegedly in possession of 433 kilograms of cocaine. A search in Hamilton and the Niagara regions of Ontario also netted “additional evidence consistent with drug trafficking and money laundering,” said RCMP.

View image in full screen RCMP said Ahmed El Kady, 37, was arrested in possession of 433 kilograms of cocaine destined for Canada. Provded/Nova Scotia RCMP

The Homeland Security special agent in charge in Buffalo, Matthew Scarpino, described it as a “extraordinary” seizure of cocaine.

“HSI will continue to partner with the RCMP, CBSA (Canada Border Services Agency), and other Canadian law enforcement agencies, to identify and dismantle criminal organizations operating throughout North America and abroad that exploit our shared border for illicit gain,” he said in a statement.