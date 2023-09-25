Evacuation alert rescinded for Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of properties in the South Okanagan near the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire saw their evacuation alerts rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced the news on Monday afternoon.

The fire, estimated at 2,043 hectares, is located between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos, but is deemed to be held.

Deer droppings show evidence of wildfire stress

The affected properties were in electoral area C, along Willowbrook, Lillian and Orofino roads.

The alert was issued last week, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 p.m.

The forecast this week for the South Okanagan is calling for clouds and showers, with Monday’s overnight low falling to 13 C.

The weather for Tuesday is a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, along with a high of 18 C and 10 C.