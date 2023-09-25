Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey, B.C. man seriously injured after ‘targeted shooting’ in Penticton

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 8:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey man shot in Penticton Saturday night'
Surrey man shot in Penticton Saturday night
Penticton RCMP are investigating a weekend shooting that has left one man seriously injured. But so far, police have released limited information about the incident. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., is in serious but stable condition, following a shooting in Penticton Saturday night.

Police were called out to the Super Save Gas Station in the 100 block of Green Mountain Road just before 9:30 p.m., following a report of a shooting in the area.

According to RCMP, the young man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital.

“Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted event and police do not feel public safety is at risk,” said Penticton RCMP Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.

“Given the time of day and the location, it is fortunate no other people were injured during this incident.”

Click to play video: 'Charges laid against 25-year-old following shooting death of BC RCMP officer'
Charges laid against 25-year-old following shooting death of BC RCMP officer

On Monday, a damaged piece of concrete and a missing blue barrier post were the only visible reminders of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Gas station employees declined to comment; however, the damage is believed to be from the victim’s vehicle which almost collided with the propane storage tank at the gas station during the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information being released at this time,” read the Penticton RCMP release.

Trending Now

Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has now taken over the investigation.

Police are seeking dash camera footage from anyone who may have been in the area of Green Mountain Road and the Super Save Gas Station between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crimestoppers. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Click to play video: 'One dead after shooting in Burnaby, car torched nearby: RCMP'
One dead after shooting in Burnaby, car torched nearby: RCMP
ShootingSurreypentictonsouth okanaganpenticton rcmptargeted shootingGreen Mountain Road21-year-old shotSuper Save Gas Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices