Surrey, B.C. man seriously injured after ‘targeted shooting’ in Penticton

A 21-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., is in serious but stable condition, following a shooting in Penticton Saturday night.

Police were called out to the Super Save Gas Station in the 100 block of Green Mountain Road just before 9:30 p.m., following a report of a shooting in the area.

According to RCMP, the young man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital.

“Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted event and police do not feel public safety is at risk,” said Penticton RCMP Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.

“Given the time of day and the location, it is fortunate no other people were injured during this incident.”

On Monday, a damaged piece of concrete and a missing blue barrier post were the only visible reminders of the incident.

Gas station employees declined to comment; however, the damage is believed to be from the victim’s vehicle which almost collided with the propane storage tank at the gas station during the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information being released at this time,” read the Penticton RCMP release.

Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has now taken over the investigation.

Police are seeking dash camera footage from anyone who may have been in the area of Green Mountain Road and the Super Save Gas Station between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crimestoppers. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.