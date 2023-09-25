Menu

Fire

Evacuation alerts rescinded for Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 7:07 pm
A map showing the lone evacuation alert for the Glen Lake wildfire that's burning near Peachland, B.C.
A map showing the lone evacuation alert for the Glen Lake wildfire that’s burning near Peachland, B.C. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
With scattered showers falling throughout the Central Okanagan on Monday, local officials rescinded all evacuation alerts for the Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland, B.C., and also downgraded the remaining evacuation order.

The fire, discovered on Sept. 16, has remained steady in size at 1,116 hectares since Thursday.

The remaining evacuation alert affects eight recreational properties along Glen Lake Forest Service Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is listed as being held, though crews are continuing to battle the blaze.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations added that poor visibility may impact the six helicopters bucketing the fire, but that mitigation efforts have ensured little growth.

It also said that structural protection crews are beginning to demobilize equipment that’s no longer required in Peachland.

More information about the fire is available online.

