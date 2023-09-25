Police experienced no big problems during Guelph homecoming

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands came to Guelph for the annual homecoming over the weekend and, for the most part, were well-behaved.

The Guelph Police Service reported no major incidents on Saturday.

There were large crowds on Chancellors Way inside the University of Guelph throughout the afternoon and evening, reaching up to 4,500 at one point.

Police responded to 352 calls for service between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. They say that is a 30 per cent increase over the same time period of an average weekend.

There was only one arrest made during homecoming. A 22-year-old woman from Toronto was charged with assault after a confrontation with police.

No officers suffered injuries, including one who was struck in the head with what appeared to be a beer bottle thrown at him.

Guelph police and the OPP held a joint RIDE program, stopping around 2,000 vehicles. Six people were asked to provide breath samples but none resulted in impaired driving charges.

There were 21 tickets issued mostly for having open container of liquor.