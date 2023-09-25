Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious late-night fire

Send this page to someone via email

A late-night fire in Kelowna, B.C., is under investigation, with police calling it suspicious.

RCMP say the fire happened along the 2600 block of Springfield Road between 10:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

“Investigators have since cleared the scene, however are requesting any information or video from the area,” police said.

If you have any information or dashcam footage of the area during that time, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57342, or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).