National

Crime

Weapons and youth highlighted in several Saskatoon police incidents

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 3:55 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police received several calls over the weekend related to weapons and youth. File / Global News
Saskatoon police said they faced several incidents over the weekend involving youth and weapons.

Officers were called Friday night around 7 p.m. to a park near the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard to a report of roughly 20 youth fighting one another with bats and crowbars.

Police found two parties of men in their 30s who were known to each other arguing in a parking lot and suffering from minor injuries.

Saskatoon youth tackling homelessness

Law enforcement seized several sticks, pipes and a bat. No charges were laid.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) then got a call Saturday around 4:15 p.m. to a report of an injured person at 20th Street West and Avenue Q South.

The victim was found at a nearby hospital where he reported to police that he was crossing the street when he was attacked by 15-20 kids and teens who also robbed him of his backpack.

Some of the suspects and the victim are known to police, who add that charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Another incident on Saturday had police responding to a call about bear spray in a park near Rosewood Drive and Hamm Crescent around 10:30 p.m.

Saskatoon Police Service discusses online extortion of youth
Reports to police said a party took place in a home on the 2100 block of Rosewood Drive, which migrated to the park where there was roughly 200-300 youth gathered.

A 15-year-old girl said she was bear-sprayed by another girl at the park. Officers said charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Lastly, cops got a call Sunday evening around 4:14 p.m. of a group of kids carrying weapons like bear spray, machetes and possibly a gun.

Officers arrived at the 100 block of St. Paul’s Place where the suspects were said to have fled in a vehicle.

Police found a broken window on a townhouse that was also recently bear sprayed and found a suspect who entered a neighbouring suite without permission.

The 16-year-old boy was in possession of bear spray and faces dangerous weapon charges, with further charges pending the investigation.

Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Saskatoon Police Service Youth Gun Weapons Bear Spray Bats
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

