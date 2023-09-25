Menu

Headline link
Crime

Teens in custody after Thompson stabbing captured on video, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 3:18 pm
FILE - An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - An RCMP cruiser. Global News Files
A pair of teens are in custody after a camera captured a stabbing in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP said.

Police said the injured victim, 30, was able to make his way to the police station and was found by officers just before 11 p.m. Friday.

The man, from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, was taken to hospital, and police were able to follow a trail of blood to the nearby library, where the incident occurred.

Because the stabbing took place within range of the detachment’s surveillance cameras, the entire incident was captured on video, and police quickly tracked down two suspects, 15 and 16. The younger teen tried to run away, police said, but was apprehended, and a weapon was found on his person.

The suspects remain in custody and are facing aggravated assault charges.

The victim is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital — where he was taken for emergency surgery — in stable condition with serious injuries.

RCMPStabbingManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaThompsonThompson RCMPteens chargedThompson stabbing
