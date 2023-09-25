Lake Huron cottage ‘destroyed by vandals’ who did $100,000 in damage: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Vandals did around $100,000 in damage to a cottage along the Lake Huron shoreline, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County.

OPP say they were contacted on Sept. 13 after someone visited a friend’s cottage in Ashfield Colborne Wawanosh and “discovered their friend’s seasonal cottage destroyed by vandals.”

Police were told that the cottage’s owner resides in the U.S. and that the friend checks on the cottage on occasion although in this case, it had been a couple of months.

Police say the damage to the cottage occurred between July 22 and Sept. 13 as the vandals damaged the interior and exterior of the lakefront cottage on Hunter’s Road.

The damage was estimated to be around $100,000, according to a release from police, as all of the windows were smashed, drywall was destroyed and furniture and household items were tossed about and destroyed.

Police are still looking to determine whether anything was stolen “or if this was simply a senseless act of destruction.”