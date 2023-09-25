Thousands lose power, ferries cancelled Monday amid wind and rain storm

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands lost power on Monday and a number of BC Ferries sailings were cancelled as a result of a fall storm that has prompted weather warnings across much British Columbia’s coast line.

According to BC Hydro, about 1,300 people on Vancouver Island and 1,000 on the Sunshine Coast experienced outages by 10:30 a.m., and the utility said more blackouts are possible throughout the day.

BC Ferries, meanwhile, is taking precautions.

It cancelled all sailings after 11 a.m. in the Haida Gwaii region and said cancellations are possible in that area for Tuesday as well. A number of morning and afternoon trips were cancelled between Cortes and Quadra islands, as were four sailings between Swartz Bay in Victoria and Tsawwassen in Delta.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the following #QofNewWestminster sailings have been cxd'l today: 8:00am/12:00pm ex #Tsawwassen

10:00am/2:00pm ex #SwartzBay Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled. More: https://t.co/hSbt3xlztl ^be — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) September 25, 2023

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the Central Coast, the eastern and northern parts of Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and Haida Gwaii, as well as Howe Sound, the Southern Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast.

A rain warning has also been issued for Howe Sound, while special weather statements have been issued for Metro Vancouver that warn of wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour that could break down trees and damage loose objects.

On Vancouver Island, wind gusts up to 90 km/h are forecast and may possibly damage roof shingles or windows, Environment Canada warns.