Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Warnings issued for ‘significant fall storm’ on B.C.’s South Coast

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 7:38 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 23'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 23
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A number of high-wind warnings have been issued for the B.C. South Coast region for an incoming wind storm.

The warnings, issued by Environment Canada, said a “significant fall storm” will be hitting the region Sunday night and will last though Monday.

“A significant storm with moderate rain and very strong winds will move onto the B.C. Coast and Vancouver Island Sunday night and continue into Monday,” Yvonne Schalle said, a Global News Meteorologist.

“Monday afternoon will also bring some instability with the risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Looks like we will see a brief break between systems on Wednesday during the day. Another system will bring rain Wednesday night.”

Click to play video: 'World Rivers Day has B.C. roots'
World Rivers Day has B.C. roots
Trending Now

 

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy tree branches are more prone to break in strong winds and that may lead to more damage and power outages.

On Vancouver Island, winds will rise to more than 80 km/h, and 100 km/h over the exposed coastal sections.

Winds will lower to southeasterly 60 km/h gusting to 80 Monday morning and remain through Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.

In Metro Vancouver, winds are expected to reach up to 70 km/h.

More on BC
BC weatherbc stormBC South CoastBC incoming wind storm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices