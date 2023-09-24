Warnings issued for ‘significant fall storm’ on B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

A number of high-wind warnings have been issued for the B.C. South Coast region for an incoming wind storm.

The warnings, issued by Environment Canada, said a “significant fall storm” will be hitting the region Sunday night and will last though Monday.

“A significant storm with moderate rain and very strong winds will move onto the B.C. Coast and Vancouver Island Sunday night and continue into Monday,” Yvonne Schalle said, a Global News Meteorologist.

“Monday afternoon will also bring some instability with the risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Looks like we will see a brief break between systems on Wednesday during the day. Another system will bring rain Wednesday night.”

Heavy tree branches are more prone to break in strong winds and that may lead to more damage and power outages.

On Vancouver Island, winds will rise to more than 80 km/h, and 100 km/h over the exposed coastal sections.

Winds will lower to southeasterly 60 km/h gusting to 80 Monday morning and remain through Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.

In Metro Vancouver, winds are expected to reach up to 70 km/h.