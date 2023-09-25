Menu



Crime

Half a dozen arrests made following investigation into firearms and drugs by Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 1:46 pm
Winnipeg police headquarters as seen here in 2017. Officers have arrested six people in two separate searches, leading to the seizure of drugs and firearms. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters as seen here in 2017. Officers have arrested six people in two separate searches, leading to the seizure of drugs and firearms. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
An investigation by Winnipeg police has led to the arrests of six individuals and the seizure of numerous drugs and firearms.

Officers with the city’s guns and gang unit began their investigation earlier this month involving a residence located in the 500 block of Spence Street. Through search warrants, police say they seized the following from the residence:

  • .22-calibre rifle
  • digital scale
  • shotgun shells
  • .22-calibre ammunition
  • piece of a sawed-off barrel

Additionally, officers conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 23 at approximately 9:20 a.m. involving a Ford Escape in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue. Police say they searched the vehicle and its occupants, leading to the seizure of numerous items, including cellphones, firearm ammunition, drugs worth thousands of dollars and Canadian currency.

Four individuals — aged 36, 37, 30 and 32 — were detained and face drug- and weapon-related charges.

Two women, a 21-year-old and a 45-year-old, were also arrested and face charges. They were later released.

Click to play video: 'Drug testing kits among preventative strategies to reduce overdoses, Winnipeg pharmacist says'
Drug testing kits among preventative strategies to reduce overdoses, Winnipeg pharmacist says
