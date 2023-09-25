Half a dozen arrests made following investigation into firearms and drugs by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation by Winnipeg police has led to the arrests of six individuals and the seizure of numerous drugs and firearms.

Officers with the city’s guns and gang unit began their investigation earlier this month involving a residence located in the 500 block of Spence Street. Through search warrants, police say they seized the following from the residence:

.22-calibre rifle

digital scale

shotgun shells

.22-calibre ammunition

piece of a sawed-off barrel

Additionally, officers conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 23 at approximately 9:20 a.m. involving a Ford Escape in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue. Police say they searched the vehicle and its occupants, leading to the seizure of numerous items, including cellphones, firearm ammunition, drugs worth thousands of dollars and Canadian currency.

Four individuals — aged 36, 37, 30 and 32 — were detained and face drug- and weapon-related charges.

Two women, a 21-year-old and a 45-year-old, were also arrested and face charges. They were later released.