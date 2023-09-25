Ottawa police investigating how child fell from apartment and died

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ottawa say they are investigating how a child died after falling from an apartment building Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police Service says on social media officers responded to a call for the child on the 1200 Block of Donald Street, in the Gloucester neighbourhood, at around 1 p.m.

First responders tried to revive the child before the child died in hospital.

Police say they are investigating to understand what led to the child’s fall.

Investigators did not say the child’s age Sunday night and called it a tragic incident.

They say they have supports put in place for the family.