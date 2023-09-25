Menu

Headline link
Canada

Ottawa police investigating how child fell from apartment and died

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 12:10 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Police in Ottawa say they are investigating how a child died after falling from an apartment building Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police Service says on social media officers responded to a call for the child on the 1200 Block of Donald Street, in the Gloucester neighbourhood, at around 1 p.m.

First responders tried to revive the child before the child died in hospital.

Police say they are investigating to understand what led to the child’s fall.

Investigators did not say the child’s age Sunday night and called it a tragic incident.

They say they have supports put in place for the family.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

