Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Some Montreal-area residents felt light earthquake on Sunday: Earthquakes Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 11:18 am
Earthquakes Canada detected a 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Earthquakes Canada detected a 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Earthquakes Canada says some residents in the Montreal area might have lightly felt a 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday night.

The federal agency says Montreal, Longueuil, Mascouche, and Repentigny were hit with seismic waves radiating from about 10 kilometres underground just after 8 p.m.

It adds there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.

The quake originated 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready?'
Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready?

Earthquakes Canada says the largest earthquake recorded in the region was a 5.8 magnitude one that struck in 1732.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earthquakes Canada owns and operates the Canadian National Seismograph Network and tracks the quakes from its data centres located in Ottawa, Ont., and Sidney, B.C.

Click to play video: 'Responding to disaster in Morocco & Libya'
Responding to disaster in Morocco & Libya
Earthquakes CanadaSeismic ActivityQuebec earthquakeMontreal earthquakeseismic wavesMontreal small earthquakeMontreal 3.4 magnitude Earthquake
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices