Some Montreal-area residents felt light earthquake on Sunday: Earthquakes Canada

Earthquakes Canada says some residents in the Montreal area might have lightly felt a 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday night.

The federal agency says Montreal, Longueuil, Mascouche, and Repentigny were hit with seismic waves radiating from about 10 kilometres underground just after 8 p.m.

It adds there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.

The quake originated 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Earthquakes Canada says the largest earthquake recorded in the region was a 5.8 magnitude one that struck in 1732.

Earthquakes Canada owns and operates the Canadian National Seismograph Network and tracks the quakes from its data centres located in Ottawa, Ont., and Sidney, B.C.