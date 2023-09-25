Police seize stun gun, brass knuckles after assault reported in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested as police allegedly found several weapons including a conducted energy weapon after an assault was reported in the city of Waterloo over the weekend, according to regional police.

They say officers were sent to University Avenue and Phillip Street at around 2 p.m. on Saturday after an assault with a taser was reported.

After the officers reached the scene, they soon tracked down a man while also seizing a conducted energy weapon, a knife, and homemade brass knuckles.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the assault.

A 39-year-old man from Kitchener is facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.