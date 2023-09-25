Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Journey and TOTO slated to play at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 10:51 am
Journey and Toto will be touring across the country, with one of the stops taking them to Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on March 4, 2024.
Journey and Toto will be touring across the country, with one of the stops taking them to Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on March 4, 2024. Journey
Bust out your jean jackets, aviators and hair-spray, Journey and TOTO are set to perform at SaskTel Centre on March 10, 2024.

Journey announced new shows as part of its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 with special guest TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Line-up announced for the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends,” said lead guitarist Neal Schon.

“Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered,” said keyboard and backing vocals Jonathan Cain.

 

