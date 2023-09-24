Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

34-year-old woman in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle in Whitby

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 4:37 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 34-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Whitby on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said at around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to Dundas Street West and Swordfish Drive, just east of Highway 412, for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The female motorcyclist was travelling east when she lost control and collided with a vehicle heading west, police said.

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and remains there in critical condition.

Trending Now

The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

More on Toronto
WhitbyDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceWhitby crashDundas Street West and Swordfish DriveDundas Street West and Swordfish Drive crashwhitby motorcycle crashwoman injured whitby crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices