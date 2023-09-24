34-year-old woman in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle in Whitby

A 34-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Whitby on Saturday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police said at around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to Dundas Street West and Swordfish Drive, just east of Highway 412, for a crash involving a motorcycle.
The female motorcyclist was travelling east when she lost control and collided with a vehicle heading west, police said.
She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and remains there in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
