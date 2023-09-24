34-year-old woman in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle in Whitby

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 34-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Whitby on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said at around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to Dundas Street West and Swordfish Drive, just east of Highway 412, for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The female motorcyclist was travelling east when she lost control and collided with a vehicle heading west, police said.

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and remains there in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.