Video link
Headline link
Sports

Kelowna Rockets fall short in 6-5 loss to Portland Winterhawks

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 4:31 pm
The Kelowna Rockets fell 6-5 in their 2023/24 season opener against the Portland Winterhawks Saturday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets opened the scoring, but Portland took over by the end of the first period to lead 4-2, with a goal from Nicholas Johnson and Gabe Klassen.

Kelowna responded with three unanswered goals to hold a 5-4 lead just past the midway point of the third period until Winterhawks’ Nicholas Johnson sent the game into overtime.

Marcus Nguyen gave the Winterhawks their first win of the season 1:42 into extra time.

2006-born goaltenders Jake Pilon and Luke Brunen both made their first ever WHL regular season starts.

Turner McMillen, 20, recorded a team-high three point night, with two goals and one assist.

Portland and Kelowna will play each other three more times this season, their next meeting is set for Jan. 17, 2024 at Prospera Place.

The Rockets are off until next weekend when the WHL’s newest team, the Wenatchee Wild, will make their first visit to Propsera Place.

 

