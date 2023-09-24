Argonauts complete season sweep of Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Argonauts continued their domination of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by sweeping their four-game season series on Saturday night at BMO Field.

QB Chad Kelly threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns to guide the Argos (12-1) to a 29-14 victory over the visiting Tiger-Cats (6-8). The loss dropped the Ticats two points behind the Montreal Alouettes for second place in the CFL’s East Division.

Argos kicker Boris Bede opened the scoring with a 41-yard field goal. Two plays later, Ticats QB Taylor Powell’s first pass of the game was intercepted by Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis who returned it for a 58-yard touchdown and an early 10-0 lead.

Hamilton took advantage of a fumble by Argos kick returner Javon Leake at the Toronto 26-yard line and converted it into a 26-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio.

On the very next series, Kelly heaved a pass downfield that receiver Dejon Brissett caught for a 70-yard touchdown and a 16-3 lead over the Cats.

Bede missed the convert but later added a punt single as well as a 36-yard field goal to make it 20-3. Hamilton punter Kaare Vedvik booted a 56-yard punt single to make it 20-4 for the Argos just before halftime.

Toronto outscored Hamilton 48-3 in the first quarter this season and 79-17 in the first half.

There was only one scoring play in the third quarter and it came with 16 seconds left when Kelly and Brissett connected again, this time on a nine-yard TD. It was set up after McManis intercepted Powell for the second time and returned it 50 yards to the Hamilton three-yard line.

Hamilton scored its first touchdown of the game about five minutes into the fourth quarter when Powell threw a five-yard TD to Terry Godwin. Powell ended the game 27-of-42 for 334 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Argos were also awarded a safety midway through the fourth quarter when Powell was flagged for intentional grounding while he was in the endzone, extending Toronto’s lead to 29-11.

Liegghio added a 37-yard field goal to round out the scoring.

Toronto has beaten Hamilton in six straight games and 10 of their last 11. Hamilton last beat the Argos in 2019.

The Ticats next play on Sept. 30 when they host the Calgary Stampeders (4-10).