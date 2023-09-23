Candelight vigil on Saturday evening for 4 B.C. wildland fighters killed in highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A candlelight vigil will take place Saturday evening for the four B.C. wildland firefighters who died Tuesday in a head-on highway crash.

The vigil will be in the community of Chase, at Memorial Park, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A church pastor will be in attendance, and visitors are asked to bring their own candles.

The collision happened around 2 a.m., along Highway 1 between Kamloops and Cache Creek, near Walhachin.

Police say the Ford F-350 pick-up truck they were travelling in failed to navigate a bend in the road, crossed the centre and collided head-on with a semi.

All four were declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi escaped his burning vehicle.

The four were wildfire service contractors working for Tomahawk Ventures, which had been hired by the province.

“Tragically, the four individuals have been identified as BC Wildfire Service sub-contractors who were travelling home from assisting with fire suppression efforts”, RCMP said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This year has been particularly challenging for the BC Wildfire Service, with several of its members facing injuries or losing their lives. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those who help keep our province safe.”

Three of the four have been identified: Jaxon Billyboy, Kenneth Patrick and Blain Sonnenberg.

The highway was temporarily closed while an investigation is underway.