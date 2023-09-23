Nuit Blanche 2023: What to know before heading out in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Nuit Blanche will be lighting up Toronto streets as more than 80 contemporary art projects decorate the city.

The free all-night celebration includes special exhibitions concentrated in Etobicoke, the downtown and Scarborough as well as installations in several other neighbourhoods. It runs from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Mapping your route

Attendees can find information about artists, complete programming, as well as an interactive map on the city’s website.

Those preferring a a printed map can collect one at Bay Adelaide Centre at 33 Bay St. in the downtown core, at Humber College’s E Building at 11 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Dr. in Etobicoke and at Albert Campbell Square at 150 Borough Dr. in Scarborough.

Art projects will be clustered in Don Mills, East Danforth, Bloor-Yorkville, North York, Sterling Road, Fort York, Weston, West Queen West, as well as the downtown waterfront. Etobicoke, downtown and Scarborough will host full exhibitions.

The three exhibitions

Shoaling curated by Lillian O’Brien Davis, The Disturbed Landscape exhibition curated by Kari Cwynar and In the Aggregate curated by Noa Bronstein make up this year’s exhibitions.

Shoaling in Etobicoke is a multivocal exhibition focusing on “connections between land and water that link threads of memory, climate, race and labour through performance, video, sculpture and technologies.”

The Disturbed Lanscape downtown will highlight “the ever-present relationship between land, economy and power in urban environments.”

In Scarborough, In the Aggregate will see eight commissioned projects exploring ideas of “togetherness, friendship and collectivity pointing to Scarborough’s unique urban topography.”

View image in full screen One of the pieces at the Nuit Blanche art installation at Scarborough Town Centre. Max Trotta/Global News

Traffic impact

As a result of Nuit Blanche, the city says there will be several road closures, lasting beyond the event itself.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Sunday, Temperance Street will only be open to local traffic between Yonge and Bay streets, while Queen Street will be closed to vehicles between York and Bay streets.

From 5 a.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday, Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Front Street West and all of Armoury Street, Albert Street and Hagerman Street will be closed to vehicles as well as a section of Elizabeth Street off Hagerman.

Beginning at noon on Saturday there will also be lane closures on Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive in Etobicoke.

The road closures and lane restrictions will include detours for some Toronto Transit Commission routes, but in addition to regular service, the TTC will also be running all-night service on Line 1 Yonge-University, Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and the shuttle bus network on Line 3 Scarborough. Additionally, day passes bought on Saturday will be valid until 7 a.m. Sunday.

There will be no changes to GO Transit service.