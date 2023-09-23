High-speed car chase yields arrest of wanted Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after leading Winnipeg police in a stolen vehicle on a high-speed car chase Friday evening.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. officers spotted a man driving a 2001 GMC Savana 1500 cargo camper van near Salter Street and Flora Avenue in the city’s North End.

When police attempted to pull him over, the suspect rammed into their cruiser and sped off, a Saturday press release says.

While trying to flee from officers the suspect collided with two other vehicles before abandoning it and taking off on foot near McPhillips Street and Redwood Avenue.

Police later found out the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 2100 block of St. Mary’s Road on Monday. No one was hurt.

Using extra officers and the police K-9 unit police arrested the suspect in the 1200 block of Troy Avenue. A search of the abandoned vehicle yielded around 1,000 prescription pills, including roughly 800 Xanax. They say he was already wanted.

Travis Terry Lee Thayer, 31 faces several charges including assaulting a peace officer, flight while pursued by a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking and failure to comply with conditions.

He remains in custody.