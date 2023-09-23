Stabbing of teen in downtown Winnipeg marks third victim in two days

Send this page to someone via email

A teen boy was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Winnipeg’s downtown, the third stabbing in the city’s core in just two days.

Winnipeg police say they went to Carlton Street at Portage Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Friday and found a 14-year-old with multiple stab wounds. Officers gave the victim emergency care before he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He was later upgraded to stable condition and will need surgery, public information officer Const. Claude Chancy said.

“Having several highly violent incidents, back-to-back, in a short period of time is very concerning to us,” he said.

“It’s something that we don’t like to see in any part of the city and that includes the downtown area.”

The incident follows a double stabbing outside a lounge on Balmoral Street on Thursday evening. Two people were stabbed by unknown suspects after leaving the building. The group confronted the victims when the stabbing took place. The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Chancy said both incidents are still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information or security footage to call investigators at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.