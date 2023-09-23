Police investigating suspicious fire in Kitchener, Ont.

See more sharing options

A fire in the Laurentian Hills area of Kitchener is being deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to an area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South Friday night around 11:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find two dumpsters and a wooden structure in flames.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but it did cause some damage.

An investigation is underway by Waterloo Regional Police into the cause of the fire.

They are asking those who may have witnessed the incident or have security or dashcam footage to give them a call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.