Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Police investigating suspicious fire in Kitchener, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 10:37 am
Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information or video recordings of the fire to call their office or Crime Stoppers. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information or video recordings of the fire to call their office or Crime Stoppers. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire in the Laurentian Hills area of Kitchener is being deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to an area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South Friday night around 11:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find two dumpsters and a wooden structure in flames.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but it did cause some damage.

An investigation is underway by Waterloo Regional Police into the cause of the fire.

Trending Now

They are asking those who may have witnessed the incident or have security or dashcam footage to give them a call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Canada
FireKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceArsonSuspiciousKitchener FireLaurentian Hills
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices