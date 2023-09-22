Woman wanted after victim defrauded in North York pizza delivery scam

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto police are seeking to identify a woman after a bank card was stolen in a fraudulent scam involving a fake pizza delivery.

Investigators say the victim was approached by a woman in the area of Yonge Street and Spring Field Garden Avenue on Monday.

The woman asked the victim to pay for her pizza delivery with their debit card, indicating that the driver would not accept cash, police say.

The victim gave their bank card to the driver who swapped it for a fake card during the transaction.

Later, while the victim unknowingly had a fake bank card, their real one was used for unauthorized withdrawals.

Police have reported similar instances of this method of card theft scams previously, including one with a taxi driver and customer.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are seeking assistance identifying the woman involved in the scam.

She is described as having long dark hair, wearing a back zip-up sweater, blue jeans and white running shoes.

Police recommend contacting your bank immediately if you think you may have been a victim of debit card fraud.