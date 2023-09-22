Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman wanted after victim defrauded in North York pizza delivery scam

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 9:29 pm
Investigators are seeking assistance identifying the woman involved in a North York pizza delivery scam.
Investigators are seeking assistance identifying the woman involved in a North York pizza delivery scam. Toronto police / Handout
The Toronto police are seeking to identify a woman after a bank card was stolen in a fraudulent scam involving a fake pizza delivery.

Investigators say the victim was approached by a woman in the area of Yonge Street and Spring Field Garden Avenue on Monday.

The woman asked the victim to pay for her pizza delivery with their debit card, indicating that the driver would not accept cash, police say.

The victim gave their bank card to the driver who swapped it for a fake card during the transaction.

Later, while the victim unknowingly had a fake bank card, their real one was used for unauthorized withdrawals.

Police have reported similar instances of this method of card theft scams previously, including one with a taxi driver and customer.

Investigators are seeking assistance identifying the woman involved in the scam.

She is described as having long dark hair, wearing a back zip-up sweater, blue jeans and white running shoes.

Police recommend contacting your bank immediately if you think you may have been a victim of debit card fraud.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Hit-and-run victim says he confronted driver over taxi scam'
Toronto Hit-and-run victim says he confronted driver over taxi scam
CrimeToronto PoliceFraudNorth YorkYonge Streetscam warningpizza delivery scamToronto pizza scamSpring Field Garden Avenue
