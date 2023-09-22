Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Soaring Hearts Project opens transitional housing in Lethbridge

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 7:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Multi-million-dollar transitional housing units open in Lethbridge'
Multi-million-dollar transitional housing units open in Lethbridge
A new development meant to welcome and help transition Indigenous women and children to urban life officially opened Friday afternoon. Jaclyn Kucey has the details on how this northside project expects to support the families coming through its doors.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new multi-million-dollar transitional housing unit opened in Lethbridge on Friday.

Nearly 20 years in the making, the Blackfoot Family Lodge Society’s (BFLS) Soaring Hearts Project will welcome Indigenous women and their children relocating from the Kainai, Siksika, and Piikani reserves into Lethbridge.

“It’s an opportunity for a lot our Blackfoot women in transition that want to come to the city,” said Lance Tailfeathers, president of BFLS. “It’s always a challenge to find affordable housing and also get into a proper apartment rental.”

He added it’s important to set these women up for success.

“Not just giving them housing, but giving them programs to assist them living in the city and also still be connected to the Blackfoot culture.”

Click to play video: 'Crowsnest craft market a stepping stone for reconciliation'
Crowsnest craft market a stepping stone for reconciliation

The Alberta Indigenous Housing Capital program helped fund nearly $3.4 million dollars and another $300,000 came from the city to deconstruct an existing church to make way for the two 7-unit row townhouses.

Story continues below advertisement

Tailfeathers said the government collaboration and acknowledgment of the needs of Indigenous peoples shows an intent reflecting Truth and Reconciliation.

Blaine Hyggen, mayor of the city of Lethbridge, added he’s happy there’s a place for the families to bring their roots to their new homes.

“There can be some areas for smudging. There can be areas to continue on with the culture that they’ve lived with for so many years and be able to carry that forward,” said Hyggen.

“Our hope is to provide a place where the women can grow, a place where they can feel safe,” said Mary Ann Crow Healy, executive director of BFLS.

Click to play video: 'How traditional Indigenous healing ceremonies play a role in reconciliation'
How traditional Indigenous healing ceremonies play a role in reconciliation

Each townhouse unit has three bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen and backyard green space access.

Story continues below advertisement

Crow Healy said out of the more than 40 applicants, 14 residents will be selected and move in as early as Oct. 1.

Families can stay up to three years before moving to their own home and must follow rules, including no violence, drugs or alcohol.

“In order to have a safe community, we cannot allow those kinds of things to be happening in this area, “ said Crow Healy.

A daycare and the redevelopment of an existing residence into a 12-unit apartment are part of the next phase of construction.

Related News
transitional housinglethbridge housingBlackfoot Family Lodge SocietyIndigenous women and childrenLethbridge transitional housingbflsblackfoot housingsoaring hearts project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices