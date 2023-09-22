B.C. wildfires: No growth, but Glen Lake fire still listed as out of control

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire burning near Peachland is still listed as out of control, though the week-old blaze is still the same size it was on Thursday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Glen Lake fire is estimated at 1,116 hectares – up from 763 hectares on Tuesday before more detailed mapping took place on Wednesday.

In all, 41 wildland firefighters are battling the blaze that’s located six kilometres west of Peachland, along with 16 pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters.

BC Wildfire says small-scale hand ignitions may take place Friday between Finally Creek and Munro Lake Forest Service Road to remove unburnt fuel.

“Hand ignitions are a routine firefighting tactic, and they only occur when conditions are suitable,” said BC Wildfire, adding weather conditions have been favourable of late and that structural protection measures are continuing in the Princeton neighbourhood.

An evacuation order affecting a small area — eight recreational properties along Glen Lake Forest Service Road — is still in effect, as are a handful of large-area evacuation alerts.

A map showing the evacuation order and evacuation alerts is available online.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it doesn’t expect to rescind the order or any alerts, but that could change.