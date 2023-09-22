Oshawa homicide victim identified by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an Oshawa residence early Thursday.

Investigators say 26-year-old Andrew Junior Rochester of Oshawa was shot and killed inside a home on Albert Street overnight Thursday.

In a press release, police said they were called to the area around 2:25 a.m. for reports of an armed person.

Durham Regional Police’s Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters that officers found Rochester suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

His death marks Durham’s tenth homicide in 2023.

Police previously determined that there were multiple people in the home at the time of the shooting. Police are looking to speak with these individuals.

“Those people fled the residence prior to police arrival. And at this time, we’re making an appeal for them to come forward,” Bortoluss said.

It’s not clear how many people fled.

Bortoluss said that there are multiple apartments within the home and the shooting was targeted at one of those units.

“We’re looking to speak to anyone that was in this specific unit at the time or anyone that was in the home that might have heard something,” she said.

– With files from Ryan Rocca