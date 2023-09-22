Racism in the medical field highlighted in Saskatoon conference

Send this page to someone via email

An equity, diversity and inclusion conference with focus on addressing racism in medicine was held in Saskatoon on Friday.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) hosted the event for physicians at the Saskatoon Inn, saying it was dedicated to dismantling bias and discrimination experienced by medical students, residents and physicians.

SMA president Dr. Annette Epp said the event was organized to educate and build awareness regarding racism and, hopefully, spread that message through the medical system.

1:34 Saskatchewan Human Right Commission highlights discrimination in medical education

“I think we need to shed light on issues that affect health outcomes for citizens that effect our profession in a very negative way.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said issues like racism are well hidden in our society, but added that doesn’t mean they doesn’t exist.

“It’s uncomfortable to face these hard issues, but if we don’t start looking at it we will never make positive change.”

Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka is the physician lead for the SMA’s equity, diversity and inclusion committee and touched on one of the topics covered at the event, racial gaslighting.

“It’s basically to highlight what racial gaslighting means and how we can become aware of it, and what we need to do on an individual perspective and an institutional perspective to address racial gaslighting.”

1:28 Saskatchewan health minister says province is working to develop strategies to bring out-of-work nurse back to field

He described racial gaslighting as a concept where people of colour are disenfranchised and intentionally made to feel like they are unworthy or doubted.

Story continues below advertisement

Ndubuka said this happens frequently across many workplaces, saying it negatively affects mental and physical health.

He said it was important to continue raising awareness of racism and discrimination within the health care system, noting it effects everyone.

“This one-day conference is one amongst many initiatives that the Saskatchewan Medical Association has put forward to enable members to come together with a shared vision of understanding of what racism is within the medical profession and how it impacts all of us.”

He said they are looking to identify ways to address racism and support their members, building a long-term plan to eliminate racism within the medical field.