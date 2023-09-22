The Pas RCMP arrest man for uttering threats, leads to drug and firearms bust

Send this page to someone via email

What started as one man making threats led to a full-blown drugs and firearms bust in The Pas, Man.

Early Wednesday morning, RCMP said it responded to a fight at a home in the northern Manitoba city after officers were told a man was uttering threats.

Police said when arresting him, they saw firearms parts, drugs, and drug equipment in the home. Officers said they seized the parts, which included barrels, a stock, bullets and magazines.

Authorities said the residence was then secured, and a search warrant was obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Mounties said when officers searched the home, they found and seized a crossbow, homemade weapons, around 40 grams of cocaine, “a small quantity of meth,” prescription medication, and more drug paraphernalia.

The 30-year-old suspect has been charged with:

Uttering threats

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Weapons possession contrary to an order

He is still behind bars, RCMP said.

A 28-year-old woman also faces possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said, but was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

The investigation continues.