Lack of workplace safety led to foreign worker’s death at Quebec farm: report

Lack of safety protection around an industrial food mixer at a Quebec farm is what led to the death of a foreign worker last year, Quebec’s workplace safety board (CNESST) has confirmed.

The findings of the report were made public Thursday by the board, which investigated the death at Ferme Norlou, a farm located in the Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes municipality in the province’s Mauricie region, on Oct. 19, 2022, during the early morning hours.

The investigation, led by inspectors Mathieu Ruel and Daniel Lemieux, found that the crucial safety shortcomings were the lack of a hazard signal on equipment and the absence of protection on the mixer’s door.

The CNESST says the emergency label on the machine indicating the risks involved with using the mixer was illegible.

The board believes these factors contributed to the death of the foreign worker after his body was found at 6 a.m. in the mixer. He had been preparing food for the cows, using the mixer to combine different nutrients for the cattle.

CNESST communications officer Audréane Lafrenière wrote in her report that the man had been trying to remove feed stuck in the door opening while the machine was in use when his clothing got caught in a moving part and dragged him into the mixer, where he was crushed to death.

Emergency services were immediately called but the man’s death was pronounced on site.

The farm’s owner quickly complied with the board’s safety requirements, which were to cease the use of the machine implicated in the death and to add all necessary safety features to the equipment.

The report did not include any details on the man’s age, country of origin or how long he had been working at the location.

A report published earlier this year found that the number of temporary foreign workers is on the rise in Quebec, and the province’s labour minister said he expected the trend to continue.

In March, Labour Minister Jean Boulet told a news conference that the number of foreign workers rose to 38,500 in 2022, up from 23,300 in 2019.

Another report from 2022 found that up to 80 per cent of people who suffer workplace injuries in Montreal are immigrants.