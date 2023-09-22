Intersection upgrades planned for Highway 33 and Ziprick Road in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Improvements to a busy intersection along Highway 33 in Kelowna will begin on Monday, with construction running until the end of October.

According to the City of Kelowna, the month-long modification will involve how motorists enter and exit Highway 33 from Ziprick Road.

The improvements will include a new ‘smart right’ turn designated to create safer driving angles for motorists.

Active construction hours will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., though work may occur outside those hours.

“Throughout construction, there will be single-lane, alternating traffic on Ziprick Road at Highway 33,” said the city, “and motorists are advised that a full closure may occur if necessary.”