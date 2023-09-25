Okanagan weather: Wet forecast for last week of September

Send this page to someone via email

The last week of September, along with the first week of fall, will be a wet one, with a chance of sprinkles under cloudy skies on Monday.

However, afternoon temperatures for Monday should rise into the upper teens late in the day.

The risk of rain returns on Tuesday, with an even greater rain risk on Wednesday.

Daytime highs will dip from the upper teens on Tuesday toward the mid-teens on Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will slide even further into the low teens for Thursday and Friday as the risk of rain continues.

On Saturday, which is also National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, will see clearing skies after some morning showers with a sunnier Sunday ahead as highs linger in the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

