Weather

Okanagan weather: Wet forecast for last week of September

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 2:13 pm
Rain rolls through the Okanagan for the first week of fall and final week of September. View image in full screen
Rain will roll through the Okanagan for the first week of fall, and the final week of September. SkyTracker Weather
The last week of September, along with the first week of fall, will be a wet one, with a chance of sprinkles under cloudy skies on Monday.

However, afternoon temperatures for Monday should rise into the upper teens late in the day.

The risk of rain returns on Tuesday, with an even greater rain risk on Wednesday.

Daytime highs will dip from the upper teens on Tuesday toward the mid-teens on Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will slide even further into the low teens for Thursday and Friday as the risk of rain continues.

On Saturday, which is also National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, will see clearing skies after some morning showers with a sunnier Sunday ahead as highs linger in the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

