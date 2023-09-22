Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Morocco earthquake impacted 2.8M people, minister says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 22, 2023 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Responding to disaster in Morocco & Libya'
Responding to disaster in Morocco & Libya
WATCH - Responding to disaster in Morocco & Libya
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Morocco’s earthquake damaged 2,930 villages in the High Atlas mountains with a total population of 2.8 million people, the minister in charge of the budget said on Friday.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Sept. 8 killed more than 2,900 people, most of them in hard-to-reach mountainous areas.

At least 59,674 houses were damaged, of which 32 per cent have totally collapsed, the minister, Faouzi Lekjaa, said in a presentation at parliament.

Click to play video: 'Red Cross offers help to North African region devastated by earthquake, floods'
Red Cross offers help to North African region devastated by earthquake, floods

The government would offer 2,500 dirhams ($244) monthly over a year in aid to quake-stricken households, in addition to 140,000 dirhams compensation paid for totally destroyed homes and 80,000 for partially damaged ones, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Reconstruction should respect the original architectural character of the High Atlas mountains, Lekjaa said.

The earthquake, Morocco’s deadliest since 1960, destroyed many hamlets with traditional mud brick, stone and rough wood houses, specific to the Amazigh-speaking Atlas mountains.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Montrealers support Morocco relief efforts'
Montrealers support Morocco relief efforts

Overall, Morocco plans to spend 120 billion dirhams on a post-earthquake reconstruction plan that includes the upgrade of infrastructure over the next five years, the Royal Palace said on Wednesday.

The quake-stricken regions are among Morocco’s poorest, with many remote villages lacking proper roads and public services.

More on World
MoroccoMorocco earthquakeMorocco NewsMorocco updatemorocco earthquake newsMorocco todayMorocco updatesMorocco earthquake todayMorocco earthquake updateMorocco earthquake updates
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices