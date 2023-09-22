Menu

Crime

Three arrested after Winnipeg police seize drugs and firearms

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 1:08 pm
Winnipeg police arrested three individuals after seizing drugs and firearms from a room at a residential building on Burnell Street, on Sept. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested three individuals after seizing drugs and firearms from a room at a residential building on Burnell Street, on Sept. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Three people face firearm and drug-related charges after Winnipeg police were alerted to the presence of a firearm at a residential building.

Officers were alerted on Sept. 21 and by approx. 7 p.m., members of the Central District General Patrol unit and the Tactical Support Team arrived at the 500 block of Burnell Street. There, they extracted three occupants from the residence and seized the following items:

  • A loaded sawed-off rifle.
  • Sawed-off shotguns.
  • Various shotgun ammunition.
  • Over 100 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $5,000.
  • Digital scales
  • Packaging materials

A 31-year-old is in custody and faces various firearm and drug-related offences. A 27-year-old female and a 35-year-old female face similar charges and were released on undertakings.

