CUPE health-care workers in Hastings Prince Edward join nurses on the pick line

CUPE public health workers at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health are joining Ontario Nurses’ Association members in walking off the job on Friday.

CUPE Local 3314, representing 70 public health workers, says it is officially going on strike after not reaching a deal at the bargaining table with the health unit’s management team on Thursday.

This comes as 50 Ontario Nurses’ Association members for the health unit mark their fifth whole week on the picket line.

The two are joining forces in a rally in Bellville at noon Friday.

“Public health workers and nurses do life-saving work for the residents of the counties,” said Kim Craig, public health inspector and president of CUPE Local 3314.

“My coworkers and I are putting mayors Neil Ellis and Jim Harrison, plus premier Doug Ford, on notice that we will not allow corners to be cut on the vital public safety services and care we provide to residents.”

The union representing public health workers says they are striking for wages that come closer to meeting the rising cost of living due to inflation and to secure sufficient funding for public health to protect communities from transmissible diseases and other health issues.

The health unit’s nurses have been on strike since Aug. 18.

With both unions now on strike, the Ontario Nurses’ Association says, “The residents of these counties now have virtually no public health services or care now that both groups of vital workers are on strike.”

Due to the labour disruption, the health unit says offices in Picton, Quinte West and Bancroft are closed effective Saturday. The Belleville office is closed except for select pickup or appointment services.

The health unit warns that those visiting health unit offices should be prepared for delays due to picketing.

The health unit said in a statement that staff on strike are vital and respected members of the public health team and that it is working to “balance the needs of unionized staff with those of the organization, and avoid a work stoppage.”

The statement said the “organization remains committed to making the best offer possible to both unions within the limitations of its budget and mandate while protecting jobs and the scope of services that HPEPH provides.”

The health unit’s CEO and medical officer of health, Dr. Ethan Toumishey, said they are working to address the “further disruption in services.”

“We will continue to provide critical services throughout the duration of the work stoppage to ensure public safety, and are hopeful that negotiations will continue with both unions so we can come to an agreement and restore regular service provision,” he said.