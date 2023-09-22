Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 11:46 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Sept. 22
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Sept. 22.
Fall weather forecast, Saskatoon Blades home opener, and Silken Laumann igniting the conversation around mental health.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Warm, dry fall in the forecast: Peter Quinlan

This summer was the 12th warmest on record in Saskatoon, and the warm conditions are expected to last into the fall.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says this fall is shaping up to be warmer and drier than normal.

Quinlan also has a look ahead to what might transpire this winter.

Warm, dry fall in the forecast: Peter Quinlan

Puck drops on Saskatoon Blades home opener

The Saskatoon Blades are looking to build on a successful 2022-23 season and enter the new season ranked in the top 10 in the country.

The Blades are preparing for their home opener on Sept. 24 after starting the season on the road against the Regina Pats.

Blades communications manager Tanner Chubey and forward Tyler Parr break down what will be taking place prior to and during the game.

Puck drops on Saskatoon Blades home opener

Silken Laumann looks to ignite the mental health conversation

Students are suddenly dealing with a lot of pressure as they transition from summer break into the back-to-school routine.

Olympic hero and mental health advocate Silken Laumann’s organization Unsinkable is using storytelling to help those struggling with their mental health.

Laumann speaks with Chris Carr about the support Unsinkable offers and a virtual event taking place to ignite conversation about mental health.

Silken Laumann looks to ignite the mental health conversation

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 22

Sunny start to fall — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Sept. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 22
